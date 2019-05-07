Pitt Meadows picks consultant for new fire hall design

To be built on existing site.

Pitt Meadows council has hired a consultant to design, tender and oversee construction of a new fire hall for just over $700,000.

On April 30, council awarded the contract to Johnston Davidson Architects and Planning for $704,000 for the new fire hall.

The challenge will be to design a new hall on the existing site, which the same consulting company previously said is a third of the size that is ideal for a new hall. JDA recommended council look for a larger site in a 2017 report.

Both the existing fire hall building and the 0.63-acre site at 19240 – 122A Avenue were called too small by Kimberly Johnston of JDA in that 2017 study.

The new building will likely need to be built on multiple levels, with potential underground parking, said Mayor Bill Dingwall.

“All of that is up for discussion – that’s the role of the architect,” he added.

Proposals for the job were received from seven consultants, with costs ranging from $534,000 to $721,000.

Three of the seven had limited experience with the design of fire halls, says a staff report.

“Although JDA had one of the higher proposal costs, their experience, ability and technical approach was very strong,” says the report. “Their proposal demonstrated a great understanding of the project scope and key issues.”

The city budgeted $741,000 for the design and contract administration.

JDA has been working with Pitt Meadows already and completed the city’s Fire Hall Feasibility Study in 2017.

In March, council heard from staff that the current site – where the fire hall has been since 1983 – remains the best option available for response times and other factors.

JDA is also able to start the project immediately, with a design expected to be forwarded to council by the end of July for consideration.

The $10-million project is on schedule to start construction by summer 2020.

There is money in reserves to cover the project without a tax increase, said Dingwall.



