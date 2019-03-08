Pitt Meadows planning evacuation route

Flooding among emergency scenarios to be considered

Flooding is one of the emergency scenarios to be considered in Pitt Meadows emergency planning. (THE NEWS/files)

The City of Pitt Meadows is planning its evacuation routes in the event of a community emergency.

The city will be receiving $25,000 for evacuation route planning as part of the Province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

“With much of Pitt Meadows located within the floodplain, the reality is that parts of the community may be under water in the event of a major flood and breach to our dikes and we need to plan for that,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall.

The funding will be used to update the city emergency evacuation plan to include a more detailed and focused analysis of evacuation routes and methods. ‘

Transportation options will be looked at for a series of emergency scenarios, including the possibility of major bridge closures.

The city also plans to work with the Katzie First Nation to include in the plan the evacuation of the reserve in south Pitt Meadows that borders the Fraser River.

Pitt Meadows was among 60 local and regional governments and First Nations communities approved to receive their share of approximately $1.5 million in provincial funding to support emergency planning.

