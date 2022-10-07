Pitt Meadows Plumbing and Mechanical wins Maple Ridge Innovation Challenge

Town and Country Vintage Home second, and Haney Builders Supplies third

Pitt Meadows Plumbing and Mechanical won the top prize in Maple Ridge’s innovation challenge. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

The winners of the city’s Innovation Challenge for 2022 were announced on Tuesday, and taking the top prize of $4,000 and a trophy was Pitt Meadows Plumbing and Mechanical.

The winner is a large-scale mechanical contracting company, and its head office is located in Maple Ridge.

Second place went to Town and Country Vintage Home, and third Haney Builders Supplies. Second place took a prize of $2,000, and third $1,000. Each of the entrants submitteed a video showing how they were innovative.

Karen Hansen, administrative assistant with economic development department, and William Carne, manager of main sponsor Ridge Meadows College, announced the winners before city council on Oct. 4.

“This year, we sought submissions from businesses and organizations that have encouraged and nurtured a culture of innovation,” said Hansen. “We wanted to hear about the successes they have earned by supporting innovative thougths and ideas directly from their staff.”

“We had many deserving applications this year, and it was difficult to pick the top six finalists, in fact we had a tie and we ended up with seven.

The seven finalists also included The Nut, Maple Ridge Florist, Wildplay, and Tin Tech – in addition to the top-three placers.

“We all know the value of innovation, and it’s not just about inventing the next iPhone. It’s also about improving the employee experience in the workplace, creating culture, engaging the community in creative ways,” said Carne. “I know we were attracted as a sponsor to this because ultimately I think innovation comes down to serving and improving the community, and that falls in line with out own mandate.”

The Innovation Challenge was sponsored by Ridge Meadows College, Rotary Club of Haney, MLA Bob D’Eith, MLA Lisa Beare, and Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

A panel of judges from Ridge Meadows College, city council and MLAs chose the winners.