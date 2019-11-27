Pitt Meadows police seeking suspects

Ridge Meadows RCMP have arrested one man and is seeking the public’s help in identifying three other suspects after investigating numerous break-and-enters the past several months in Pitt Meadows.

Since Oct. 6, there have been nine complaints regarding thefts to mailboxes, vehicles and storage lockers in the 19600-block of Meadow Gardens Way, police said in a Wednesday news release.

Evidence gathered suggested the same person, or group of people, could be involved in all incidents.

Tyson Haden Wagner, 43, of Port Coquitlam, was charged Nov. 22 with two counts of break and enter and committing an offence, and two counts of possession of stolen property.

He was released on $1,000 bail and the condition of not going to Pitt Meadows.

He re-appears in Port Coquitlam provincial court, Dec. 5.

Police are also seeking three other suspects and have released photos of them.

The first suspected is described as a white man, slim build with facial stubble, with dark clothing and a baseball cap.

The second suspect is a white man with dark hair and a beard, wearing glasses, dark clothing and a baseball cap.

The third suspect is described as a stocky white man, wearing a dark, hoody-style sweatshirt with a red or orange Under Armour emblem and dark pants with whites stripes.



Ridge Meadows RCMP have released photos of BnE suspects. (Contributed)