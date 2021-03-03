Pitt Meadows receives grant for wildfire resiliency planning

City awarded $50,000 as part of provincial program designed to reduce risk and impact of wildfire

The City of Pitt Meadows has been awarded nearly $50,000 as part of the FireSmart Community Funding Grant.

This grant was provided through the province’s Community Resiliency Investment (CRI) program designed to reduce the risk and impacts of wildfire to communities.

Mayor Bill Dingwall said the funding will prove helpful to the city.

“It will ensure the safety and well-being of our community as well as the protection of our natural place,” he said.

“This grant will go a long way to ensure we work to minimize risks and hazards of wildfires in Pitt Meadows.”

This funding will be used to develop a Wildfire Resiliency Plan including hiring a temporary FireSmart coordinator to develop and deliver a program for the community for the duration of the grant, ending January 31, 2022. This will include implementing a workshop within the city’s Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness Program to educate the community on FireSmart principals as well as attendance at public events once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

“Although Pitt Meadows does not typically experience large wildfires, there are a number of forested areas outside of the city centre that pose a risk,” said Barbara Morgan, the city’s manager of emergency programs.

“This funding provides us the opportunity to establish a robust wildfire resiliency program built specifically for our community.”

FireSmart community funding and supports are administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) to provide funding to local governments and First Nations in B.C. to increase resiliency by undertaking community-based FireSmart planning and activities that reduce the community’s risk from wildfire.

This can include educating the public about FireSmart principals, hosting community events, and other training opportunities.

