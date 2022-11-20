Pitt Meadows Regional Airport juggling nearly a dozen developments

Guy Miller, CAO and general manager of the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport, explained that the new solar-powered helipad lights make the airport the only place in B.C. to have this technology. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Dozens of new hangars and other advancements are underway at the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport, and airport CAO and general manager Guy Miller doesn’t foresee this progress slowing down any time soon.

“We have nine to 10 new developments in the works right now, with some recently being completed and many others on the way,” explained Miller.

It was only four short years ago that Miller explained that much of the current infrastructure was simply dirt and grass, with the main airport terminal consisting of five double-wide portable trailers.

Now that the main terminal has been completed, along with the new Vancouver Aviation College building and 20,000-square-foot Hangar One Aviation base, which were also opened at the airport earlier this year, Miller is turning his attention towards developing new buildings at the airfield for other local companies.

READ MORE: New Pitt Meadows Airport terminal celebrated

One of these businesses is Sky Helicopters, which is working with the airport to develop a second 25,000-square-foot hangar to accompany their current base of operations at the airport.

“We’re close to YVR and Vancouver, so we can provide convenient access and good and solid lease rates, which attracts a lot of businesses and other communities,” said Miller.

Some of the other development projects currently approved for the coming months and years include:

• A 6,500 to 7,000-square-foot general aviation facility for Rowan Industries (in development phase)

• A 7,000-square-foot rotary-wing operations base for Sierra Helicopters (in development phase)

• A 76-stall T-hangar facility for aircraft storage (1/4 buildings complete)

• A 30,000-square-foot commercial hangar facility (in permitting phase)

• A 48,000-square-foot commercial hangar facility (in permitting phase)

• Five 55,000-square-foot heliport buildings (in permitting phase)

“This airport is one of the fastest growing airports in British Columbia, and in North America” said Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare. “Our government knows and recognizes the importance of YPK to not only the local aviation community, but especially to our local economy.”

In addition to introducing new buildings, the airport is also investing in several smaller improvements for its own operations.

“We just approved a multi-million dollar project to resurface all the pavement on our primary taxiways,” explained Miller. “It’s reached the shelf life of asphalt, and we’re at that point now where it’s time to upgrade a lot of these buildings and amenities.”

RELATED: New terminal highlights Pitt Meadows Airport improvements

The airport is also pursing the introduction of solar-powered lighting for its helipads, which Miller said makes the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport the only place in the province to have this type of amenity.

“These lights are all going to be connected to our tower,” said Miller. “So a helicopter will be able to come in from five miles out, click the frequency seven times, and the lights will pop on.”

While the airport has already installed several of these special lights, Miller explained that they’re still working on the ability for pilots to turn the lights on with a remote clicker, which he hopes will allow the airport to eventually have the lights on a timer to conserve energy.

AirportaviationPitt Meadows