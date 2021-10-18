The film was funded by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

The film was funded by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows releases emergency preparedness film educating seniors and vulnerable population

Film produced in partnership with the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie, Seniors Network

An emergency preparedness video for seniors and vulnerable population of the society has been released by the City of Pitt Meadows.

The city partnered with the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie, Seniors Network to produce an emergency preparedness film tailored specifically to seniors and other vulnerable populations. The project, titled “Emergency Preparedness in British Columbia: Five Steps Everyone Needs to Know”, was designed to promote personal preparedness for seniors, ensuring they are as self-sufficient as possible in the event of a disaster or emergency.

“Older adults are among the most vulnerable during an emergency due to additional mobility, health or support challenges,” said Coun. Nicole MacDonald. “It’s incredibly important that they and their families are prepared in advance for these scenarios.”

The film was designed and produced by seniors, for seniors, and other vulnerable groups in consultation with emergency management professionals and social service agencies in the region. It focuses on ensuring seniors are prepared to survive disasters on their own for at least 72 hours, when first responders may not be able to reach them and when local emergency support services may be overwhelmed.

ALSO READ: Maple Ridge business giving care packages for seniors returning from hospitals

“With their limited resources, emergency management programs focus on the majority of the population, which often leaves gaps for those who don’t fit that definition,” said Barbara Morgan, the City’s Manager of Emergency Programs. “We hope that the information in the film will help to provide some tools to help close these gaps as much as possible.”

The film was funded by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program and is uniquely offered with several accessibility options including sign language, closed captioning, and descriptive text in order to reach those with vulnerabilities. As well, the film will be available both online and in hard copy formats at local libraries.

“During the research for this video, it became evident to us that many challenges exist for seniors and people with disabilities during a disaster,” said Heather Treleaven of the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie, Seniors Network. “This video has been a labour of love for those involved in its production and I am honoured that our vision could be brought to fruition.”

For more information about the film, please visit pittmeadows.ca/beprepared.

ALSO READ: Chiefs, BCCLA say Indigenous involvement needed in probe of fatal B.C. police shooting

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. could be home to 500,000 Indigenous people by 2041
Next story
Montreal firefighter dead after falling into St. Lawrence River during rescue mission

Just Posted

Chef Dez
ON COOKING: Chef Dez boasts recipe for “best” meatballs

Dave Lanphear, (left) Envision Financial president; Dan Huang-Taylor, executive director of Food Banks BC; Launi Skinner, CEO of First West Credit Union; and Susan Byrom, executive director of the First West Foundation share news of the Full Cupboard milestone. (Special to Black Press Media)
Envision Financial surpasses $1 million raised for local food banks

The film was funded by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows releases emergency preparedness film educating seniors and vulnerable population

Vaccine clinics available in Maple Ridge.
Vaccination clinics Tuesdays in Maple Ridge this month