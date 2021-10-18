Pitt Meadows releases emergency preparedness film educating seniors and vulnerable population

The film was funded by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

An emergency preparedness video for seniors and vulnerable population of the society has been released by the City of Pitt Meadows.

The city partnered with the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie, Seniors Network to produce an emergency preparedness film tailored specifically to seniors and other vulnerable populations. The project, titled “Emergency Preparedness in British Columbia: Five Steps Everyone Needs to Know”, was designed to promote personal preparedness for seniors, ensuring they are as self-sufficient as possible in the event of a disaster or emergency.

“Older adults are among the most vulnerable during an emergency due to additional mobility, health or support challenges,” said Coun. Nicole MacDonald. “It’s incredibly important that they and their families are prepared in advance for these scenarios.”

The film was designed and produced by seniors, for seniors, and other vulnerable groups in consultation with emergency management professionals and social service agencies in the region. It focuses on ensuring seniors are prepared to survive disasters on their own for at least 72 hours, when first responders may not be able to reach them and when local emergency support services may be overwhelmed.

“With their limited resources, emergency management programs focus on the majority of the population, which often leaves gaps for those who don’t fit that definition,” said Barbara Morgan, the City’s Manager of Emergency Programs. “We hope that the information in the film will help to provide some tools to help close these gaps as much as possible.”

The film was funded by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program and is uniquely offered with several accessibility options including sign language, closed captioning, and descriptive text in order to reach those with vulnerabilities. As well, the film will be available both online and in hard copy formats at local libraries.

“During the research for this video, it became evident to us that many challenges exist for seniors and people with disabilities during a disaster,” said Heather Treleaven of the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie, Seniors Network. “This video has been a labour of love for those involved in its production and I am honoured that our vision could be brought to fruition.”

For more information about the film, please visit pittmeadows.ca/beprepared.

