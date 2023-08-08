Pitt Meadows replacing busy roundabouts with light-controlled intersections

Construction along Airport Way has a completion date of early fall

Roundabouts will be replaced with light-controlled intersections along Airport Way at Harris Road and Bonson Road. (Google Maps/Special to The News)

The City of Pitt Meadows is hoping to help ease traffic concerns along a couple of the city’s more popular roads as they transition two areas from roundabouts to light-controlled intersections.

The two roundabouts that are currently on Airport Way at Bonson Road and Harris Road will soon be a thing of the past as the city crews inch closer to the completion date of early fall of this year, explained Mayor Nicole MacDonald.

“Work is getting close to completion and the resulting changes aim to improve infrastructure and connectivity within the city,” said MacDonald.

“We understand there have been significant delays and challenges for residents due to the construction and would like to thank the community for their understanding and patience as we create a better road and trail network for all users.”

READ ALSO: New CP Rail still coming to Pitt Meadows, despite Harris Road underpass troubles

As part of the transition away from roundabouts in this area, there will be several other improvements made as well:

• Pedestrian crossings and curb letdowns for accessibility at Airport Way and Bonson Road as well as Airport Way and Harris Road

• Widening of Airport Way between Baynes Road and Southgate Road to two lanes in each direction

• Widening of Fraser Way and Lasser Road

• Addition of sidewalks and crosswalks along the Harris Road corridor

• Development of several multi-use path connections

• Addition of berms along Fraser Way, Lasser Road, and south of Fieldstone Walk to provide sound and visual buffers

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows home sales drop off in July

Pitt Meadows CAO Mark Roberts explained that these changes are vital to the city, particularly in the South Bonson neighbourhood.

“The various improvements to our road and active transportation infrastructure in this area will accommodate traffic flow and improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists and allow for better trail and multi-use path connectivity,” said Roberts.

ConstructioninfrastructurePitt MeadowsTransportation