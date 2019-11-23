Pitt Meadows residents donate Heron sculpture

Iconic bird is a symbol of The Natural Place

The heron sculpture, which stands over seven feet tall, was created by ZimCarvings artist Odius Makoma. (Contributed)

The Pitt Meadows council meeting on Tuesday night saw the the unveiling and official handover of a special gift – a large Heron sculpture made from recycled metal that will be installed in the entrance of City Hall.

“We are appreciative of the generous donation and proud to display this incredible sculpture which not only represents our city through our support of arts but is also our iconic symbol,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall.

“The Heron will stand proudly in our City Hall, welcoming residents and visitors to our beautiful community.”

The sculpture, which stands over seven feet tall, was created by ZimCarvings artist Odius Makoma and originally displayed at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery as part of the African Stone Carvings and Art exhibit during the summer.

The sculpture, valued at $980, was purchased by a group of nine families calling themselves “Pitt Meadows Friends and Neighbours” who then donated it to the city to represent the community spirit of being “Pitt Meadows Proud,” said a press release form the city.

The community is invited to view this newest public art piece in foyer at the main entrance to City Hall.

 

A group of Pitt Meadows residents purchased the sculpture and donated to the city at Tuesday’s meeting of council. (Contributed)

