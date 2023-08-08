Pitt Meadows residents float abandoned boat, want it removed

Citizen journalist says the public is fed up with dead boats on Alouette River

Senior government has not yet stepped in to help clean up dead boats, docks and boathouses rotting away in the Alouette River, but local people are getting involved.

The News reported last month that the province will not provide funding this year to support the Dead Boats Removal Society in cleaning up the wreckage that litters the shoreline and waterway in the last kilometer of river before it flows into the Pitt River. The society was advised to apply again next year, for the necessary funding of approximately $500,000.

Jack Emberly, a longtime Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News columnist who wrote Along The Fraser, has come across residents who are doing what they can to restore the waterway.

He recently shot a video while paddling his kayak on the Alouette, and narrates how two men who brought a longtime derelict boat off the bottom of the river for the fourth time.

Jim, who did not offer his last name, said he and other Pitt Meadows residents are tired of seeing these wrecks in the water, with nobody taking responsibility for their removal. First, he rented a pump locally. Then, at low tide, he and a friend covered holes in the boat with plywood, pumped out the water, and floated the boat. He is now contacting agencies to see if the vessel can be removed.

“It shows that the people, citizens are fed up with government agencies that admit their responsibility for removing derelict boats from local waters, but don’t act,” said Emberly.

Emberly has contacted both Transport Canada and City of Pitt Meadows officials, who report there is no government plan for the Alouette River wrecks.

John Roe of the Dead Boats Removal Society told The News governments at every level are reluctant to take charge of removing privately owned derelict vessels.

