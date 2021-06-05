Pitt Meadows residents have their say about CP Logistics Park

Railway will have a second round of public engagement in June

The group opposing CP Rail’s proposed logistics park in Pitt Meadows has gathered signs and other materials to rally opposition. (Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows council is urging members of the public to sign up and offer their feedback about the proposed CP Rail Logistics Park, as the railway undergoes a second round of community engagement this month.

There will be virtual open house events on June 8 from 6-7 p.m., on June 16 from 1-2 p.m., and on June 24 from 6-7 p.m.

“Pitt Meadows Council strongly opposes the proposed CP Logistics Park, which poses numerous and significant health, safety and environmental risks to our community,” says the city Facebook page.

Members of the public can register for engagement at vancouverlogisticspark.ca

“During this second round of consultation, we’re providing information about and seeking feedback on the ongoing technical and environmental studies for the proposed project, including early consideration of potential mitigation approaches,” says the railway.

It offers a 28 page discussion guide for those who are interested in the community consultation, which talks about the demand for more movement of goods by rail, as well as 250 direct jobs.

The discussion paper also offers information about concerns – such as fish habitat; and potential mitigation – such as habitat protection and restoration.

Pitt Meadows also has a page outlining its opposition to the proposed development at pittmeadows.ca