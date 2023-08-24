Pitt Meadows roundabout transition marred with safety concerns from residents

The Airport Way roundabouts are now 4-way stops until new lights are activated

As the City of Pitt Meadows gets closer to having two new light-controlled intersections, many residents are voicing their concerns over how the project was handled and the lack of apparent safety measures that were put in place over the last couple of weeks.

The process of installing traffic lights at the roundabouts along Airport Way at Bonson Road and Harris Road began earlier this month, with the city announcing that the change was being made to help improve traffic flow and safety in these areas.

However, as the roundabout infrastructure disappeared and the lights remained deactivated, many residents began to notice an uptick in close calls when driving through these intersections.

Most recently, a pedestrian was hit at the Airport Way and Bonson Road intersection on Monday, Aug. 21, explained Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“The pedestrian sustained non-life threatening injuries and did not go to the hospital,” said Cpl. Julie Klaussner.

In response to concerns raised by the public, City of Pitt Meadows communications manager Carolyn Baldridge explained that there was actually a traffic management plan in place during the transition, with flaggers directing traffic during times of active construction.

“Outside of construction hours, the intersections were kept as roundabouts using delineators and directional signage,” said Baldridge.

“During rush hours of 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and after 2:30 p.m., construction activities were stopped to allow better flow of traffic.”

According to Baldridge, city staff followed up with the contractor on multiple occasions and consulted with the Ridge Meadows RCMP to ensure proper safety measures are taken at the intersections until work is completed this fall.

Less than 48 hours after the pedestrian was hit at one of the transitioning intersections, the City of Pitt Meadows put out an update that four-way stop signs had been installed at both intersections.

“To address issues with the temporary roundabouts, Airport Way intersections at Harris Road and Bonson Road are being changed to a four-way stop until the new traffic lights are activated,” explained the city’s Facebook post.

However, this also came with its own online controversy as people were confused as to why some of the signs seemed to be facing the wrong way for several hours after being installed.

Pitt Meadows Councillor Bob Meachen explained that the backward signs were a normal part of the process.

“The signs are turned depending on how the traffic manager requires the traffic to flow,” said Meachen. “Either as a four-way stop or as a roundabout.”

“The junctions at Bonson and Harris are now working as four-way stop intersections. It appears they are making headway to get the lights functioning and hopefully, we will have a dedicated signalized four-lane junction working in the next couple of days.”

The lights, which were originally scheduled to be working on Aug. 19, are now expected to be activated by Aug. 27.

In the meantime, Baldridge said that drivers should use caution, stay alert, and follow road safety rules at the intersections.

