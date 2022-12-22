More than 60 runners participated in the 2022 Generation Run on New Year’s Day. (Sole Experience/Special to The News)

More than 60 runners participated in the 2022 Generation Run on New Year’s Day. (Sole Experience/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows runners starting the new year on the right foot

The 2023 Generation Run will be taking place on New Year’s Day

While many people will be hitting the gyms on Jan. 1 for their New Year’s resolutions, dozens of Pitt Meadows residents are expected to take to the streets for their exercise as part of the annual Generation Run.

This yearly running event features a wide variety of people, and their dogs, gathering to run their choice of 2K, 5K, or 10K in the name of charity.

Eric Muller, owner of Sole Experience in Pitt Meadows, is the primary organizer of the race, which has been held in the community every New Year’s Day for the past 16 years.

“Doing something that is healthy for you and helps others always feels good,” said Muller. “I like to start the year positively.”

Last year’s race saw more than 60 people participate, with some being in their seventies. And with this upcoming New Year’s Day projected to be significantly warmer than the previous one, it’s possible that even more with show up for the next Generation Run.

READ MORE: More than 60 people show up for New Year’s Day Generation Run in Pitt Meadows

“Unless there is still snow, it is a stroller-friendly route on the dyke, and also dog friendly,” said Muller.

The charity run is free to participate in, but donations are encouraged, which will be going toward Childhood Cancer Family Support.

The 2022 Generation Run raised more than $700 from the runners, with others contributing online.

The run will be taking place on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. The starting point will be at Shoreline Park in Osprey Village, with runners following alongside the dike system for whatever length of race they chose.

“Please dress for the conditions on the day,” said Muller. “All generations are welcome!”

More information is available by emailing Eric Muller at eric@soleexperience.ca.

RELATED: Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation receives $25,000 donation

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

New Year'sPitt Meadowsrunning

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Physician assistants improve health care in provinces that recognize them; B.C. doesn’t
Next story
Trudeau signals shift away from humanitarian aid toward financing infrastructure

Just Posted

Snowstorm in Langley on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Anna Burns/Surrey Now Leader)
Imminent snowstorm sparks travel advisory in Lower Mainland ahead of Christmas Eve

More than 60 runners participated in the 2022 Generation Run on New Year’s Day. (Sole Experience/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows runners starting the new year on the right foot

From left: Bertha Roberts, Bea Tougas, Loretta Brunke, and Alma Battersby residents of Chartwell Willow Retirement Community, participated in the retirement home’s food drive for the Friends In Need Food Bank. (Special to The News)
Seniors help food bank through silent auction at Maple Ridge retirement home

B.C. pre-Christmas storm is expected to turn icy beginning Thursday (Dec. 22) as remaining snow hardens and freezing rain falls. (Sergey Gorbachev/ Pixabay)
‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.

Pop-up banner image