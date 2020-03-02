Pitt Meadows school doors pepper sprayed for a fourth time

Davie Jones elementary has been pepper sprayed again. THE NEWS – files

Someone was at Davie Jones elementary on Sunday morning and put pepper spray on to the door, for the second time in a week.

Nobody was affected because school wasn’t in at the time, said the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district. Pitt Meadows firefighters then washed down the doors.

Read more: School doors pepper sprayed

That followed a similar incident at the same school on Feb. 24. In that case, a small number of students had minimal exposure to the substance but classes continued and everyone was safe.

Read more: Students exposed to pepper spray at Davie Jones elementary

A similar incident at the same school happened last May and forced the evacuation of at least six classrooms. And preceding that, the same thing happened in April 2018, at the same school.

Read more: Strange substance on doors empties Pitt Meadows school at lunch hour



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP