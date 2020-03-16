Pitt Meadows shuts down its rec buildings in COVID-19 fight

Pitt Meadows is joining forces with other Metro Vancouver cities in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Tuesday, Pitt Meadows is closing its city hall, the Pitt Meadows library, Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall, Pitt Meadows Art Gallery, Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre, Pitt Meadows Arena, Pitt Meadows Museum and Hoffmann Garage, the South Bonson Community Centre, as well as all sports fields for groups.

“After informed consideration this past week and in a special meeting of council and staff earlier today, these closures and cancellations have been made with the best interests, safety and well-being of our residents, the region and our employees,” Mayor Bill Dingwall said in a news release.

“These are difficult and unprecedented times and we are proud of how our community has come together to support one another.”

In addition to facilty closures, the city is cancelling Easter activities and Earth Day and all public events until further notice.

The city referred to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s order on Monday limiting the size of any gatherings to 50 people as measures get more drastic in an attempt to stop the pandemic.

The intention of the closures and cancellations are to ensure the safety of residents by limiting gatherings where social distancing can’t be controlled, the release said.

“We all have an important role to play to help stop the spread of the virus,” said chief administrative officer Mark Roberts. “We are doing our part and asking that everyone follow the advice being provided by health authorities. Council has been informed and endorses our next steps.”

Spring break camps and Stardom, Discovery and Love to Learn daycares will remain open.

Maple Ridge has not yet implemented full closures of its facilities. “City staff are monitoring the situation daily and any decision to escalate our front line response will be enacted based on recommendations of the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and Fraser Health,” it said on its website.

Maple Ridge has also “enacted enhanced protocols around regularly disinfecting common areas which, combined with personal hygiene (hand washing) and ‘social distancing,’ will keep the risk of transmission in our facilities low. We have also ensured hand sanitizer stations throughout our facilities are stocked,” said the website.

Mayor Mike Morden said Monday that an announcement on “steps contemplated” will be made tomorrow. Surrey closed all of its recreation facilities on Monday.

The Fraser Valley Regional Library also said on Monday it was closing all of its libraries.

