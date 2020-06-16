Pitt Meadows spray park opening June 18

Harris Road Park’s spray park will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Harris Road spray park in Pitt Meadows was opened in 2018. (Contributed)

A touch of summer fun is in the forecast for Pitt Meadows kids this week as the city announced it will open the spray park at Harris Road Park this Thursday, June 18.

Mayor Dingwall said the city is excited to be opening the spray park.

““We know that playing outside is good for our children,” he said, while noting the city is following updated COVID-19 recommendations from the province.

“Parents and guardians are reminded to physically distance, and we ask people to be patient and not overcrowd the popular park on hot summer days.”

The spray park will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will remain open until September, weather permitting.

Although using the spray park comes with low risk for exposure to COVID-19, the city has provided a list of things parents can keep in mind to ensure their kids are safe:

· If you or your child feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID-19, please stay at home.

· Physical distancing is recommended for adults: Stay two metres apart.

· Avoid crowded play areas and minimize physical contact between kids.

· Wash hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer before and after playing or using the spray park.

· Don’t share toys or equipment with other kids outside of your family.

They are also reminding parents and caregivers to be prepared with hand sanitizer, and drinking water; as well as hats, sunscreen or clothing for sun protection.

Children must also be supervised at all times.



