The Harris Road spray park in Pitt Meadows was opened in 2018. (Contributed)

Pitt Meadows spray park opening June 18

Harris Road Park’s spray park will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A touch of summer fun is in the forecast for Pitt Meadows kids this week as the city announced it will open the spray park at Harris Road Park this Thursday, June 18.

Mayor Dingwall said the city is excited to be opening the spray park.

““We know that playing outside is good for our children,” he said, while noting the city is following updated COVID-19 recommendations from the province.

“Parents and guardians are reminded to physically distance, and we ask people to be patient and not overcrowd the popular park on hot summer days.”

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows playgrounds start reopening Monday

The spray park will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will remain open until September, weather permitting.

Although using the spray park comes with low risk for exposure to COVID-19, the city has provided a list of things parents can keep in mind to ensure their kids are safe:

· If you or your child feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID-19, please stay at home.

· Physical distancing is recommended for adults: Stay two metres apart.

· Avoid crowded play areas and minimize physical contact between kids.

· Wash hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer before and after playing or using the spray park.

· Don’t share toys or equipment with other kids outside of your family.

They are also reminding parents and caregivers to be prepared with hand sanitizer, and drinking water; as well as hats, sunscreen or clothing for sun protection.

Children must also be supervised at all times.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Outdoors and RecreationPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bear sightings lead to temporary closure of some Maple Ridge trails
Next story
Fire destroys playground at South Delta elementary school

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows spray park opening June 18

Harris Road Park’s spray park will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

TRAFFIC: crash in Maple Ridge causes traffic on Golden Ears Bridge

The incident was reported just before 8:30 a.m.

Pair of bear cubs and momma tranquilized after clash with dog

Maple Ridge firefighters had to pull a baby bear from 50 feet up in a tree after confrontation

Maple Ridge to recognize 2020 grads with light display at Memorial Peace Park and community cheer

Community cheer scheduled for June 20 and light display available all month

$3.4M land deal enables Maple Ridge park expansion

One acre in the Silver Valley neighbourhood will soon be turned into a ‘gathering place’

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during last Saturday’s storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

White Rock Pier to reopen to the public

Parking lots also to be opened, four-hour limits reinstated

B.C. to drop retail liquor markup for liquor-licensed businesses

Discount applies starting the end of July due to COVID-19

Fire destroys playground at South Delta elementary school

A playground at Beach Grove Elementary in Tsawwassen was destroyed by fire Saturday night (June 13)

‘Caught off guard’: B.C.’s online independent schools criticize funding cuts

The education ministry is changing funding for 16 schools

Most Read