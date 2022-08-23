Danielle Spraggs, Thelma Rodriguez, Ali El Massri, Amy Shaw, Tristan Kennedy, John Barnes with Bill Dingwall after the 2021 Community Service Awards. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Danielle Spraggs, Thelma Rodriguez, Ali El Massri, Amy Shaw, Tristan Kennedy, John Barnes with Bill Dingwall after the 2021 Community Service Awards. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows taking nominations for community service awards

Exceptional people and organizations will be honoured at Christmas event

The City of Pitt Meadows is accepting nominations for its annual Community Service Awards.

The city is inviting the public to put forward inspiring individuals, organizations and businesses that make a positive difference in the community.

“There are so many exceptional people and businesses in Pitt Meadows that make us Pitt Meadows Proud,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall. “The Annual Community Service Awards is our chance to show appreciation for their outstanding community service and involvement.”

The Community Service Awards Program was created in 2019 to recognize and honour outstanding contributions and achievements of groups, organizations and individuals in six categories:

• Spirit of Pitt Meadows Award (recognizing the Outstanding Resident of the Year)

• Against the Odds Achievement Award

• Community Service Award

• Community Service Youth Awards (18 and under)

• Business of the Year Award

• Good Neighbour Award

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows honours 2021’s do-gooders with Community Service Awards

“It’s important to recognize our neighbours, young people, businesses, and community groups that go above and beyond,” said city CAO Mark Roberts. “Their contributions make our community a better place to live.”

Nominations are open until Sept. 30. More information, including nomination criteria and the online nomination form can be found at pittmeadows.ca/awards.

The Community Service Awards Task Force, made up of representatives from the community, will review all nominations and select recipients that best reflect the category in which they have been nominated.

Award recipients will be announced and presented with their awards later this year as part of the annual Christmas in Pitt Meadows celebration on Dec. 2.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows fire chiefs receive Outstanding Service Awards for their heroic rescue

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Communitymaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. hiker transported to hospital after falling 100 feet off a cliff
Next story
Arrests made in violent Langley home invasion

Just Posted

Danielle Spraggs, Thelma Rodriguez, Ali El Massri, Amy Shaw, Tristan Kennedy, John Barnes with Bill Dingwall after the 2021 Community Service Awards. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows taking nominations for community service awards

Some of WorkSafeBC tips for employers during extreme heat events is: to monitor heat conditions and ensure workers do not work alone; make sure there is first-aid coverage and that emergency procedures are in place; and to determine appropriate work/rest cycles. (WorkSafeBC/Facebook)
Workers on Pitt Meadows film set fall ill because of heat

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Pitt River Bridge. (The News)
Motorcyclist fatally collides with machinery on Pitt River Bridge

Three Burrards with their silver medals from the nationals: Dawson Malawsky, Tristan Windsor and Silas Gagnon. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge players prominent with Team BC squads

Pop-up banner image