Pitt Meadows taking nominations for community service awards

Exceptional people and organizations will be honoured at Christmas event

Danielle Spraggs, Thelma Rodriguez, Ali El Massri, Amy Shaw, Tristan Kennedy, John Barnes with Bill Dingwall after the 2021 Community Service Awards. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

The City of Pitt Meadows is accepting nominations for its annual Community Service Awards.

The city is inviting the public to put forward inspiring individuals, organizations and businesses that make a positive difference in the community.

“There are so many exceptional people and businesses in Pitt Meadows that make us Pitt Meadows Proud,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall. “The Annual Community Service Awards is our chance to show appreciation for their outstanding community service and involvement.”

The Community Service Awards Program was created in 2019 to recognize and honour outstanding contributions and achievements of groups, organizations and individuals in six categories:

• Spirit of Pitt Meadows Award (recognizing the Outstanding Resident of the Year)

• Against the Odds Achievement Award

• Community Service Award

• Community Service Youth Awards (18 and under)

• Business of the Year Award

• Good Neighbour Award

“It’s important to recognize our neighbours, young people, businesses, and community groups that go above and beyond,” said city CAO Mark Roberts. “Their contributions make our community a better place to live.”

Nominations are open until Sept. 30. More information, including nomination criteria and the online nomination form can be found at pittmeadows.ca/awards.

The Community Service Awards Task Force, made up of representatives from the community, will review all nominations and select recipients that best reflect the category in which they have been nominated.

Award recipients will be announced and presented with their awards later this year as part of the annual Christmas in Pitt Meadows celebration on Dec. 2.