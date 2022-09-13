The Pitt Meadows Athletic Park racquet courts haven’t been open to full capacity since July 10. (The News)

Pitt Meadows tennis court reopens on Thursday

The 2-month resurfacing project added 6 new pickleball courts to the Athletic Park

Recreational tennis in Pitt Meadows will be back in full force on Thursday, Sept. 15 as the Pitt Meadows Athletic Park west sports racquet court is set to reopen to the public.

The west racquet court, which has been closed since July 15, recently underwent an extensive resurfacing process, which was preceded by the same process being done to the east racquet court.

Initially, the project was scheduled to take one month, but pooling water during the resurfacing process delayed progress by a full month.

As a result of the recent work done at the Athletic Park, there will now be six dedicated pickleball courts on-site.

The City is reminding users that the west racquet court is not to be used until all closure signs and construction fencing is removed on Thursday.

