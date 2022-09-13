Pitt Meadows tennis court reopens on Thursday

The Pitt Meadows Athletic Park racquet courts haven’t been open to full capacity since July 10. (The News)

Recreational tennis in Pitt Meadows will be back in full force on Thursday, Sept. 15 as the Pitt Meadows Athletic Park west sports racquet court is set to reopen to the public.

The west sports racquet court at Pitt Meadows Athletic Park is scheduled to be completed this week. The courts are currently curing & will be ready for play on Thurs, Sept 15. The construction fencing will be removed once the surface is cured. Details at https://t.co/iTpUy7RgW9. pic.twitter.com/FUunIRanLw — City of Pitt Meadows (@citypittmeadows) September 12, 2022

The west racquet court, which has been closed since July 15, recently underwent an extensive resurfacing process, which was preceded by the same process being done to the east racquet court.

Initially, the project was scheduled to take one month, but pooling water during the resurfacing process delayed progress by a full month.

As a result of the recent work done at the Athletic Park, there will now be six dedicated pickleball courts on-site.

The City is reminding users that the west racquet court is not to be used until all closure signs and construction fencing is removed on Thursday.

