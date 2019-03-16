Spring doesn’t officially begin until Wednesday, but Saturday there was already no sign of winter in the hot spot in Canada – as measured at the Pitt Meadows Airport, and people were out enjoying the sunshine. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Pitt Meadows the hot spot in Canada on Saturday

Unseasonably warm temperatures as first day of spring coming Wednesday

Saturday has been a beautiful day in the Lower Mainland, with Pitt Meadows as the bright spot.

According to Environment Canada, Pitt Meadows is the hot spot in the country at 15.9 C.

Looking at the last 25 years of temperature data, the hottest March 16 on record in Pitt Meadows was 17.3 C in 1995, while the coldest was a freezing -1.5 C in 2002.

The forecast for the coming week calls for the sunshine to continue through Wednesday, with highs potentially setting new temperature records, then some cloudiness coming into the picture on Thursday.

Not every corner of the province is so fortunate – the cold spot in B.C. Saturday was Prince George at -9.7 C.

