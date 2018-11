It was warm and sunny in Pitt Meadows on Friday.

Pitt Meadows, with a clear, sunny sky, tied a temperature record on Friday, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures in the city reached 13.6 C – tying the mark set on Nov. 16, 1999.

The all-time low for the day is minus-6 C, set in 2014.

The hot spot in B.C. on Friday was White Rock, at 15.7 C., tying a record.

Agassiz reached 13.2 C, also tying a record.

Fort Nelson was the cold spot, at minus-24.9 C.

The high in Pitt Meadows today is expected to be 3.6 C.