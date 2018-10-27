Pitt Meadows to ban all smoking in parks, trails and on dikes

Will consider ban on sidewalks and city streets

The last Pitt Meadows council took steps to ban smoking from more public places in the city, and the next council will consider whether to extend the prohibition to sidewalks and roads.

At their last meeting on Oct. 16, right before the municipal election on Oct. 20, council updated its smoking bylaw. Cannabis became legal the next day.

Council approved prohibitions on all smoking – whether it be tobacco, cannabis, e-cigarettes, vaping and smoking other non-tobacco products

• in city parks, trails and on dikes.

• within 10 meters of transit shelters and stops;

• within 10 m of parks including playing fields, sports fields and courts and playgrounds;

• on city streets during outdoor public events;

• in places of assembly; and

• at any business where the public is admitted generally or as members of an organization or club.

Mayor elect Bill Dingwall noted the bylaw will need to be approved by the new council, and it could still be subject to changes.

Mike Stark, who did not run for re-election, asked that staff bring back a report about the possibility of banning smoking on sidewalks and city streets. This was to address renters who are not allowed to smoke in rental units, so they smoke cannabis on city rights of way, in front of other people’s houses, he said.

As council considered all the places where smoking should be banned, Mayor John Becker joked that it would be easier to say where it would be permitted.

“Perhaps we should note where it should be allowed,” said Becker, “about a five-foot circle somewhere in the middle of the Lougheed Highway during rush hour traffic.”

Coun. Tracy Miyashita expressed concerns about the city’s ability to enforce the new restrictions, saying it may need to hire more bylaws officers during the budget process. She supported the probihibitions

The City’s Tobacco Sales and Smoking in Public Places Bylaw was adopted in 2008, in response to provincial legislation which banned smoking in public places province-wide and within 3 m of public and workplace doorways, windows and air intakes. The city bylaw exceeded the provincial requirement by requiring a 7.5 m buffer.

On Oct. 5 the province announced a new Cannabis Control and Licensing Act that prohibited smoking or vaping cannabis in indoor public places, on sidewalks adjacent to schools, in regional and provincial parks and other areas.

Pitt Meadows city staff will prepare the new bylaw amendments and bring them back before council.

The bylaw will also smoking for aboriginal ceremonies, and ban businesses for smoking, such as a hookah lounge.

Previous story
United Steelworkers in B.C. Interior return strike vote

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows to ban all smoking in parks, trails and on dikes

Will consider ban on sidewalks and city streets

Halloween Fun in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Celebrate the Night and Spooktacular Museum After Dark set for Sunday

Flames lose to Ice Hawks 6-3

Play Sockeyes on Sunday in Richmond

Being Young: Little things that make Halloween special

It’s less than one week away, the big day: Oct. 31st –… Continue reading

Party bus regulations overdue says Maple Ridge mom

Julie Raymond has fought for changes for a decade

Stompin’ Tom’s ‘The Hockey Song’ inducted into Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

United Steelworkers in B.C. Interior return strike vote

Job action could affect 3,500 union members across three locals in Kelowna, Kamloops and Kootenays

B.C. man who lost his home to a fire says it was caused by a cosmetic mirror

Wayne Trenholm wants to warn others of the danger

Cannabis trade show exhibitors hopeful for Canadian industry’s future

The products on display provided potential investors and current stakeholders with information on the state of the industry

Snowfall warning issued for stretch of Highway 3

Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass

Fraser Health warns of 12 overdoses in four hours in Lower Mainland community

Health authority says ‘no particular substance’ has been identified

How much money do you need to live the life you truly desire?

An Edward Jones survey suggests that $300,000 a year in pre-tax income is what Canadians need for a care-free lifestyle

UPDATE: At least 10 people killed in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood

VIDEO: B.C. teacher starts kickboxing class to combat poor attendance

Dane Waldal, a teacher at C.H.S.S in Prince Rupert started a program during the school’s “flex” period

Most Read