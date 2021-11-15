Pitt Meadows to get in-person Christmas this year

City of Pitt Meadows is going all out this year with both in-person and virtual events for the holidays.

The festivities will start in Spirit Square with the Christmas in Pitt Meadows event on Dec. 3 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“We are excited to return to safe in-person events for the holidays this year in time for our beloved Christmas in Pitt Meadows event,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall.

The event will have activities such as photos with Santa, rides on the holiday train, road hockey, main stage musical entertainment, a presentation of the 2021 Community Service Awards, and the annual tree lighting ceremony.

Residents will be able to enjoy food and refreshments in covered, heated seating areas including food trucks, coffee and hot chocolate, popcorn by MLA Lisa Beare, and hot dogs by the Lion’s Club.

“We are also pleased to bring back the second annual Holiday Lights Tour, the popular Pitt Meadows Art Gallery Pop-Up Shop, and the Winter Wonderland skating event. As we start to turn the corner from these challenging times, we look forward to enjoying all of the bright lights and holiday decorations around the community and creating treasured festive memories that will last a lifetime,” said Dingwall.

The Holiday Art & Artisan Pop-Up Shop at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery (PMAG) which opens on Nov. 13 until Jan. 9, 2022, will offer unique handmade local treasures from over 70 local artists and artisans.

The Winter Wonderland Skate at the Pitt Meadows Arena will be held on Dec. 22 and 23 with a cost of $2 per person plus skate rental fees.

There will also be some virtual offerings such as Zoom calls with Santa for those who are unable to visit Santa in person at our outdoor Christmas in Pitt Meadows event. People will be able to register their kids for five-minute Zoom calls. This will be available to Pitt Meadows residents only and registration will be required. The calls will be limited to one call per family. There is a fee by donation with proceeds going to the Friends In Need Food Bank.

“The City is proud to support the Friends In Need Food Bank this year through donations made to the Zoom calls with Santa initiative,” said Chief Administrative Officer Mark Roberts. “During this season, the bulk of donations typically come from the CP Holiday Train event, which is being held virtually again this year. As a result, the City has found creative ways to support this vital community partner.”

Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre will also be accepting donations to the food bank, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 16. Canned foods, infant formula/baby foods, diapers, personal hygiene products, and bathroom tissue are a few of the categories requested from donations.

ALSO READ: New manager at Friends in Need Food Bank

ALSO READ: Registration open for Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society