Pitt Meadows to hit 30 C on Saturday

Bennett Middler, 13 months, enjoys the cold water at Maple Ridge spray park on Friday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A heat warning has been issued by Environment Canada that is expected to last until Wednesday.

The government agency called the heat wave “dangerous” and “record breaking”, saying daytime highs will range from 32 to 39 C, and will be combined with overnight lows of 18 to 21 C.

Humidex values during this period will reach the high 30’s to possibly the low 40’s, noted the agency.

Saturday in Pitt Meadows is expected to reach 30 C during the day and 20 C overnight into Sunday.

“An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure will develop over British Columbia likely resulting in record breaking temperatures. The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures,” read the warning on the Environment Canada website.

READ MORE: Salvation Army looking out for Maple Ridge homeless during heat wave

The agency advises drinking plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty, and staying in a cool place.

Never to leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle and to check on older family, friends, and neighbours.

READ MORE: Heat wave prompts heat-injury warnings for B.C.’s outdoor workers

Symptoms of heat stroke include: dizziness or fainting; nausea or vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

Outdoor workers, advised Environment Canada, should take regular breaks in a cool place.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsWeather

Wilf Truchon strums the ukulele while watching his sons play at Maple Ridge spray park on Friday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Nathan Collinge, 5, Emory Ellis, 3, Myla Mulholland, 13 months, and her mother Kira, enjoy a snack in the shade at Maple Ridge spray park. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)