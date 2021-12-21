Pitt Meadows to recognize Pride, undertake annual awareness initiative

Council sets aside budget to help with the efforts

Pitt Meadows could get a celebratory event or it could be something such as street banners, painted crosswalks, or educational workshops. (Black Press Media file)

The city of Pitt Meadows will be undertaking an annual Pride initiative starting next year.

During the budget deliberations for 2022, Diane Chamberlain, the director of parks, recreation and culture, presented the proposal to celebrate and recognize Pride in the community.

“The city has not formally recognized Pride in the past and there is an increase in awareness and social responsibility to being an inclusive and diverse community. The recognition for Pride will take many forms and may be different each year. It could be a celebratory event or it could be something such as street banners, painted crosswalks, or educational workshops,” said Chamberlain.

“If approved, the staff will collaborate and partner with the local LGBTQ2 community group to ensure the initiatives are current and community-driven.”

The council approved and allocated $5,000 into the annual operating budget to fund through taxation for initiatives.

Councillor MacDonald expressed her appreciation for the director’s presentation regarding this initiative.

ALSO READ: Maple Ridge branch of BC SPCA encouraging kennel adoptions

“What was really telling, was that other municipalities and communities have long been recognizing and celebrating pride and I think the real goal is to show inclusion for all in our community, especially particularly our youth, in terms of welcoming and openness, and its okay to be you, and that all ties in to mental health and just a healthy community,” she said.

Councillor Tracy Miyashita also expressed her excitement over this.

“I think we absolutely need to do something and I think there are some fabulous things that can be done in that area,” she said.

The staff recommended that Pride be recognized in June through social media, however an initiative would take place in summer.

ALSO READ: Pitt Meadows approves 5.30 per cent tax increase