Pitt Meadows water polo athlete scores 2 in victory at Tokyo Olympics

Next game on Saturday against The Netherlands

Team Canada has a strategy huddle during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Water Polo Women’s preliminary game between Canada and South Africa at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre in Tokyo, Japan. (Daniel Lea/CSM)

Pitt Meadows water polo superstar Monika Eggens scored two goals to help team Canada in their win against South Africa on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics.

The women’s national water polo team scored 21 goals with every player on the team getting themselves on the scoreboard, barring goalkeeper Clara Vulpisi.

South Africa’s Georgia Moir scored their lone goal with 3:49 to go in the first quarter of the game.

Canadian head coach David Paradelo explained that the team is making progress in a long tournament.

“We take matches one at a time. We were dissatisfied with our first game. However, we played better offensively against the Spanish team but with some momentary defensive weaknesses,” said Paradelo.

“Our performance today shows me that we are rising and will be better against the Netherlands,” added the coach.

Canada plans to take the day off on Thursday, resuming preparations for their next game on Sunday, Aug. 1, against Netherlands.

The Dutch team defeated Spain in their latest game 14-13.

RELATED: Hometown Heroes dinner celebrates inductee and community that raised her

So far in the tournament Canada has suffered a loss to both Australia and Spain, before picking up this much needed win.

Canadian team member Axelle Crevier said the game against South Africa gave Canada a chance to work on their team system, correct mistakes, and build confidence.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Mission athletes make splash in Day 2 of Toyko Olympics

Gurpreet Sohi said it was a good win.

“We focus on playing together as a team. I think we executed well today. Every single game, that is what we are talking about before the game: the need to execute no matter who the opponents are. We came in today and did that,” said Sohi, who hails from Delta.

Canada faces Netherlands at 11:30 p.m. PST on Saturday July 31.