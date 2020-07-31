Pitt Meadows will start phased reopening in September

Pitt Meadows recreation and cultural facilities and programs will begin a phased reopening in September. (THE NEWS – files)

Pitt Meadows city hall will begin reopening select recreation and cultural facilities, programs, and services using a phased approach.

The openings will start Sept. 14 and the safety of residents and staff will be a top priority, said a press release

“We are excited to announce reopening plans for our recreation and cultural services,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall. “Residents will soon have access to more recreation and cultural services, which we know are a vital part of our community well being.”

Modified programs and services will be introduced with staggered start dates, with further services opening in two-week increments. This will ensure staff are able to closely monitor and make operational modifications as needed.

“We appreciate continued patience from our residents as the city prepares to cautiously reopen additional facilities and programs to the public,“ says CAO Mark Roberts. “Things will look different since we closed our doors in March, as work continues under the guidance of the province and health authorities. New comprehensive safety measures and protocols will be in place to ensure the safety of staff and participants.”

This phased approach will see the following resume on these dates:

Aug. 19: Registered program guide available at pittmeadows.ca/parksandrec.

Aug. 31: Customer service over the phone 604-465-2452 and email parksandrec@pittmeadows.ca. Registered program registration begins online pittfitandfun.ca and by phone 604-465-2470.

Sept. 14: Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Fitness Centre and Afterschool Kids Gym program. Facility rentals at Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre, South Bonson Community Centre and Heritage Hall.

Sept. 15: Open art studio at South Bonson Community Centre.

Sept. 19: Pitt Meadows Arena registered skating lessons and Pitt Meadows Art Gallery Exhibit (in-person and online).

Sept. 28: Registered adult fitness at Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre and South Bonson Community Centre.

Oct. 13: Select registered gym sport programs will resume.

READ ALSO: Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

All other services and programs will remain closed throughout this period, unless it is deemed that they can safely be reinstated while being closely assessed by staff.

As additional facilities, programs and services become available, full details and COVID-19 safety enhancements will be shared. Please visit pittmeadows.ca/parksandrec for the latest information.

City facilities were closed on March 17, following direction from BC’s Provincial Medical Health Officer to avoid any public gatherings of more than 50 people to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The city continues to follow current direction in reopening plans, procedures, and policies.

