Pivot expects camp evacuation will not be permanent

Lawyers for Anita Place at the Maple Ridge homeless camp Saturday, expecting fire and police

There was a heavy security presence at Anita Place Tent City on Saturday morning. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

As residents were readying to be evacuated from Anita Place Tent City on Saturday morning, the Pivot Legal Society is preparing to resume its court battle on behalf of camp residents.

Pivot lawyer Caitlin Shane said the recent evacuation order should not lead to the permanent dismantling of the Maple Ridge homeless camp, but the intent is not clear.

“We don’t know, but we hope not.”

Pivot lawyer Caitlin Shane expects evacuation of Maple Ridge homeless camp will be temporary. pic.twitter.com/0o626T8ZmO — NewCorbettjourno (@NeilCorbett18) March 2, 2019

She arrived at the camp early on Saturday morning, after the evacuation order was issued by the Provincial Fire Commissioner on Friday, following three fires on Wednesday and overnight Thursday.

“We don’t know the cause of the fires, but there has been a significant uptick,” she said, noting there were six fires over almost two years, and now three in two days.

She said residents have been threatened by people saying they will set fires.

“The heavy handedness by the city, the fire department and the RCMP has exacerbated the problem,” said Shane.

Pivot is hoping to get in front of the courts to appeal the Feb. 8 Supreme Court order that allows the city to gather information from camp residents and remove accelerants, electrical connections and other materials that pose a fire safety risk at the camp.

Pivot will also ask for a stay, or suspension, of the city’s fire safety enforcement measures, she said, on the basis the city is not complying with the court order.

The News is waiting for comment from city officials.

Longtime camp resident Pete Woodrow said the residents are in shock.

“They are really trepidatious about what is going to happen,” he said, adding he has been urging calm.

“I’ve been here all night just talking to people,” he said. “I’m hoping the city and the RCMP are going to be compassionate. I’m hoping they are going to be respectful. I’m hoping things are going to go a lot smoother than they have in the recent past.”

Six people were arrested at the site during enforcement of safety inspections last Sunday.

Longtime camp resident Pete Woodrow says province should provide motel rooms for evacuated tent city residents from Maple Ridge pic.twitter.com/7mvMHyGkKv — NewCorbettjourno (@NeilCorbett18) March 2, 2019

He said he is hoping people can be housed in hotels or some other accommodation in the short term.

“We’re not expecting any miracles, but we need help.”

Woodrow said camp residents are suffering effects of post traumatic stress after all of the fires.

“They’re freaked right out. They don’t trust anybody anymore. We’ve got a core group in here they do trust, and that’s what we’re trying to keep.”

Camp spokesperson Chris Bossley called the evacuation “another strong arm tactic by the city.”

“It would be nice if they were evacuating the people here because they were concerned about their safety. I really don’t think they are. I think they just want the people out of here.”

She said the residents do not know the cause of the three fires.

She said the devastation left after the fires have made the site unlivable in its current condition. She was going to ask for volunteers to help clean it up.

“It’s like your house burning down, and you’re living in your house.”