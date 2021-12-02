​Plan ahead: West Coast Express asks morning commuters in light of mudslide

A mudslide affected service from Maple Ridge to Mission last night. (The NEWS/files)

​A mudslide on Canadian Pacific tracks, which disrupted West Coast Express service from Maple Ridge to Mission city Wednesday, will continue to impact service for morning commuters on Dec. 2.

For the morning West Coast Express trains, customers travelling from Maple Meadows westbound will be able to use normal service on the West Coast Express. However, those travelling from Mission City and Port Haney, will need to opt for a bus bridge stopping at Mission City, Port Haney, Maple Meadows and Coquitlam Central to connect with SkyTrain, if the bus is not able to reach Maple Meadows by the scheduled West Coast Express departure times.

#WCE No WCE service leaving Mission City today due to a mudslide. Bus bridge will depart Mission City at #WCE scheduled times servicing Mission, Port Haney, Maple Meadows and Coquitlam Station for SkyTrain connections. Regular WCE service from Maple Meadows to Waterfront. ^CK — TransLink BC | Masks Mandatory (@TransLink) December 2, 2021

“We are asking customers using West Coast Express for their morning commute tomorrow to build in extra time as we get them to their destination. We thank our passengers for their patience and regret this inconvenience,” said TransLink.

The disruption first happened on Dec. 1 around 6 p.m., when a mudslide occurred at the south end of Fir Street off River Road in Maple Ridge.

To staying up-to-date on all alerts, people can either visit TransLink’s twitter page or their website: https://www.translink.ca/alerts

