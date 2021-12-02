A mudslide affected service from Maple Ridge to Mission last night. (The NEWS/files)

​Plan ahead: West Coast Express asks morning commuters in light of mudslide

Bus shuttles to bring commuters from Mission to Maple Ridge

​A mudslide on Canadian Pacific tracks, which disrupted West Coast Express service from Maple Ridge to Mission city Wednesday, will continue to impact service for morning commuters on Dec. 2.

For the morning West Coast Express trains, customers travelling from Maple Meadows westbound will be able to use normal service on the West Coast Express. However, those travelling from Mission City and Port Haney, will need to opt for a bus bridge stopping at Mission City, Port Haney, Maple Meadows and Coquitlam Central to connect with SkyTrain, if the bus is not able to reach Maple Meadows by the scheduled West Coast Express departure times.

“We are asking customers using West Coast Express for their morning commute tomorrow to build in extra time as we get them to their destination. We thank our passengers for their patience and regret this inconvenience,” said TransLink.

The disruption first happened on Dec. 1 around 6 p.m., when a mudslide occurred at the south end of Fir Street off River Road in Maple Ridge.

To staying up-to-date on all alerts, people can either visit TransLink’s twitter page or their website: https://www.translink.ca/alerts

