Plan for apartment complex on Lougheed in downtown Maple Ridge

Drawing of the proposed building at Lougheed Highway and 221st Street. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge city council is considering a six-storey apartment complex on the Lougheed Highway at 221st Street, which will bring 106 units.

It will be located just west of Ridge Church, and the lot is one-third of a hectare. The building will have six storeys along Lougheed Highway, and five stories at the rear of the project.

The plan will need council’s approval of three properties to be rezoned from single family residential to medium density apartment residential.

The developer proposes a mix of unit sizes: Five studios, 39 one bedroom suites, 52 two bedroom suites and 10 three bedroom suites.

The application, which comes from Wayne Bissky Architecture will generate a community amenity contribution of $328,600.

The developer is also asking for greater density, which a city staff report said can be accomplished by having all parking underground, on two levels. The cash contribution for the density bonus will be approximately $220,000, to be paid the city.

The city will also receive a voluntary payment of $152,000 as cash in lieu of 19 off street parking spaces. The city’s bylaws would require 181 parking spaces for the development, but just 162 are being proposed. The staff report said the reduction in parking can be justified because the cash in lieu can be used to contribute to future municipal parking facilities, and the site is located close to the town centre. Residents will be able to walk and cycle to stores, offices, recreation and transit.

Staff is recommending the project be given first and second reading, and the application forwarded to a public hearing.