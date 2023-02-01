Mayor says catalytic converter theft “significantly” on rise in Surrey. (File photo)

Mayor says catalytic converter theft “significantly” on rise in Surrey. (File photo)

Plan to target catalytic converter theft in play, Surrey mayor says

They make up almost 45% of thefts from autos in Surrey

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke says there’s a plan in the works to curtail catalytic converter theft in Surrey, which is “significantly” on the rise and makes up almost 45 per cent of thefts from autos in this city.

“It’s not only a very costly challenge for members of the public it is a tremendous inconvenience and it can be dangerous,” Locke noted.

She said she’s spoken with Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards about the problem and the Surrey RCMP is working on a strategy to be implemented by the end of February.

“So it is my ask that Surrey, the city, work closely with the RCMP to create the stringent bylaws we need to curtail this criminal activity in our city,” Locke said at Monday’s council meeting, during her mayoral proclamations.

Meantime, Surrey RCMP’s most recent crime stats to date indicate there was a nine per cent drop in violent crime in the city in 2022 compared to 2021, down to 6,621 recorded offences from 7,310.

Moreover, property crimes dropped by three per cent and the total number of Criminal Code offences in 2022 dropped by five per cent compared to 2021, from 40,334 to 38,401.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surreysurrey rcmptheft

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Portion of road in Abbotsford to be commemoratively named Komagata Maru Way
Next story
B.C. woman whose heart stopped at 19 looks to spread awareness to others

Just Posted

Jesse Ochitwa paints at the Friends in Need Food Bank. He is with KSR Ltd., and contracted by RainCity Industrial to help repair damage from the recent break-in. (Evan Seal/Special to The News)
Companies step up to help Maple Ridge food bank after break-in

City of Maple Ridge launches new online engagement tool. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge city hall launches new online engagement tool

Purple chairs with drug overdose victims from the community were part of International Overdose Awareness Day in August 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Purple chair displays featuring drug overdose victims in the community as part of International Overdose Awareness Day 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Another year of tragic overdose deaths in Maple Ridge

Hundreds of families flocked to the Maple Ridge public library on Saturday to see the 19 different local exhibitors at the Winter Fun Fair. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
PHOTOS: Dozens of exhibitors and hundreds of visitors attend Maple Ridge library fair