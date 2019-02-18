A plane flipped over at Pitt Meadows airport on Monday. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

UPDATE: Plane flips over at Pitt Meadows airport

Runway closed for an undetermined length of time.

A single-engine plane flipped over just off a runway Monday at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport.

Emergency crews responded just before 11 a.m. after a report from the air traffic control tower of a plane crash.

They arrived to find a single-engine Aviat A-1B Husky aircraft had flipped onto its roof just off one of the runways.

The pilot and lone occupant exited the aircraft on his own and uninjured, according to reports.

Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue, as well as RCMP attended the scene.

The pilot lost control of the plane after touching down for a landing, said co-acting fire chief Brad Perrie.

“It just went off the runway and then ended up flipping upside down.”

Perrie added no injuries were reported, nor any fuel leaks.

The pilot was seen by paramedics and not transported to hospital.

