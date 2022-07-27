The Pitt Meadows Airport’s new terminal building. (The News files)

The Pitt Meadows Airport’s new terminal building. (The News files)

Plane hits fence in hard landing at Pitt Meadows Airport

TSB to investigate near-crash

A light plane made a hard landing and hit a fence on Tuesday at the Pitt Meadows Airport, according to the Transportation Safety Board (TSB).

The TSB announced Wednesday that a team of investigators was heading to Pitt Meadows after the Piper PA28 Cherokee made the rough landing.

“The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence,” the agency said on its Twitter account.

The announcement did not say if the pilot was injured.

– More to come

aviationPitt MeadowsTransportation Safety Board

Previous story
Chilliwack teacher suspended after ‘crossing personal boundaries‘ with students

Just Posted

Environment Canada issues an air quality advisory for the Lower Mainland July 27. It’s expected to last until July 31. (Black Press Media file photo)
Smoke, pollution trigger air quality advisory in Lower Mainland

The Pitt Meadows Airport’s new terminal building. (The News files)
Plane hits fence in hard landing at Pitt Meadows Airport

A helicopter looking for gas leaks flew low over Maple Ridge in October, 2021. (The News files)
Low flying helicopter expected over Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows responded to what was thought to be a robbery Tuesday afternoon in the 22700-block of 119th Avenue in Maple Ridge. (Illustration)
Assault and aftermath lead to three arrests in Maple Ridge