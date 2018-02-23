An ambulance leaves the area of a plane crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Abbotsford.

Plane ends up in raspberry field after failed takeoff at Abbotsford Airport

All 10 on board walk away without serious injuries on Friday

An airplane went off the runway at Abbotsford International Airport during a snowstorm Friday and ended up in a field.

The plane went off radar while taking off around noon and was soon found just off the taxiway, airport general manager Parm Sidhu said. The field is located in the area of Walmsley Avenue and Clearbrook Road.

Sidhu said that there were no serious injuries among the 10 people – two crew and eight passengers – onboard the plane from Island Express Air, which offers chartered flights from Abbotsford to Victoria, Nanaimo and Boundary Bay.

Sidhu said at 1 p.m. that all the passengers had been taken away from the area and only one or two of them had minor injuries.

Two or three small children were among the passengers, and at least one person was seen with cuts to their face.

Ambulance, police and fire crews were dispatched to the scene.

Sidhu said the cause of the incident is unknown at this time and that he wasn’t able to speculate wheter the snowy weather was a factor.

“It could be a combination of factors,” he said.

