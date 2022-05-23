A small plane had to make an emergency landing Sunday, May 22, at the Vernon Regional Airport. (File photo)

A small plane had to make an emergency landing Sunday, May 22, at the Vernon Regional Airport. (File photo)

Plane makes emergency landing Sunday at Okanagan airport

Nobody injured after small plane touches down at Vernon Regional Airport without landing gear extended

The Vernon Regional Airport’s Emergency Response Plan was activated Sunday afternoon, May 22, after a single-engine plane landed on the runway without having its landing gear extended.

Only one person was aboard the aircraft at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

No other aircraft or objects were involved and no major damage was done to the airport infrastructure.

The runway was closed temporarily while a local aircraft repair company helped extricate the disabled plane from the area.

The runway has since been cleared and reopened.

No information is available regarding potential cause of the incident.

READ MORE: Vernon School District vaults gymnastics club into new home

READ MORE: Final day for 102nd Falkland Stampede

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

AirportEmergency PreparednessVernon

Previous story
WHO chief: COVID pandemic is ‘most certainly not over’
Next story
Canada considering smallpox vaccine for monkeypox cases, says Dr. Theresa Tam

Just Posted

This year the Maple Ridge Lapidary Club was unable to host their annual Rock and Gem Show, and are holding an outdoor market instead. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Outdoor market a first for the Maple Ridge Lapidary Club

Zac McKenna of Canoe Creek took part in Maple Ridge’s National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in previous years. (The News files)
Youth performers wanted for Indigenous celebrations in Maple Ridge

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number.
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident lays out negative impacts of monster homes

Pitt Meadows soccer star Sam Kell, seen here in here Douglas College days, continues to progress in her soccer career. (Douglas College/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows soccer star signs with semi-pro club