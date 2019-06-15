VIDEO: Plane makes forced landing on highway in Surrey

Police say no one was injured and no damage to aircraft or vehicles

A small plane had to make a forced landing Friday evening (June 14) on Highway 17 at Tannery Road. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

A small plane had to make a forced landing on Highway 17 at Tannery Road on Friday evening (June 14).

Surrey RCMP said a preliminary investigation found that the aircraft “encountered some difficulties and was forced to land on the highway.” Police said they were called to the scene at 6:42 p.m.

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said the plane landed on the southbound lanes of the highway.

Surrey Fire Service assistant chief Chris Keon said the plane landed in a “safe pull-out area.”

There were two people in the plane, Keon said.

The occupants of the plane were uninjured and no vehicles or the aircraft were damaged, police said.

RCMP said Friday the investigation was still in its early stages and the cause had yet to be determined, adding that the Transportation Safety Board was notified of the incident and was “on scene conducting the investigation.”

Anyone with more information, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2019-87849. If anyone wishes to make an anonymous report, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter