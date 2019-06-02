Plaque unveiled commemorating Grant’s Law

A plaque was unveiled on Saturday in commemoration of Grant’s Law. (Courtesy of the B.C. Federation of Labour)

A plaque commemorating Grant’s Law was unveiled in Maple Ridge on Saturday.

Grant’s Law was created following the death of Grant De Patie, a 24-year old Maple Ridge gas station attendant who died trying to stop a gas-and-dash in 2005.

The brass plaque was unveiled by the east parking lot of Garibaldi Secondary School with over 100 people in attendance including Doug De Patie, Grant’s father, president of the B.C. Federation of Labour Laird Cronk, chair of the B.C. Federation of Labour Young Workers’ Committee Milena Kollay and chair of the B.C. Labour Heritage Centre Joey Harman.

Following the incident that killed their son, De Patie’s family fought for new safety rules to better protect late-night retail workers from violence in the workplace.

Grant’s Law included the requirement to pay-at-the-pump before you fuel up, the first of its kind in Canada and a set of regulations to reduce the risk of violence in the workplace.

“This plaque is important because Grant’s story and Grant’s Law have inspired young workers, like me, to take up the fight for better workplace safety,” said Kollay.

“I’m standing up for tougher rules and better protections for workers, so nothing like this happens again,” she added.

The unveiling was held on Injured Workers’ Day that commemorates the events of June 1, 1983 when over three thousand injured workers, family members and advocates in Ontario protested the provincial government’s proposal to eliminate the permanent disability pension.



