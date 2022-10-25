Following B.C.’s Burden family through their real-time renovation. (HAVAN Photo)

PODCAST: Following the Burden family through their real time renovation

TODAY IN BC: Electrical and plumbing work is completed for permitting

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on Itunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, emotions are waning and the dishes are piling up in the basement. Getting to the rough-in stage and past permitting has taken some muscle and perseverance.

Do the Burdens have what it takes to see this through?

Join host Jennifer-Lee Gunson as she catches up with the Burdens, who are living in the basement through their heritage B renovation.

“The home features a new combination boiler/hot water heater,” said homeowner Justin Burden. “Upgrading has been a big highlight with a new efficient, on demand unit. The temperature in basement is more consistent, with less noise, and we are anticipating savings on the gas bill, too.”

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCommunityTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver police officers who handcuffed Heiltsuk man, granddaughter not at apology ceremony
Next story
Ombudsman slams military’s treatment of injured reservists, rangers

Just Posted

People examine pumpkins and try to guess their weight at the fourth annual Whonnock Giant Pumpkin Contest on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Pumpkin weighing more than 1,300 lbs takes giant pumpkin contest in Maple Ridge

12795 227A St. in Maple Ridge, otherwise known as Alouette Cemetery, makes a yearly display for Halloween and gathers donations for Katie’s Place animal shelter. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Must-see Halloween displays in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Insiyah Dharsee, 15, donated 15 iPads to vulnerable youth living at Cornerstone Landing in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: 15-year-old donates iPads to vulnerable youth in Maple Ridge

Tahina Awan with Candy Bones Theatre wanders around Memorial Peace Park as an owl during Celebrate the Night festivities on Friday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Creepy characters take over Maple Ridge park to Celebrate the Night

Pop-up banner image