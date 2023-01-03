Ami McKay, President and Principal Designer at Pure Design. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Framed! Interior Design Planning

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, Interior Design choices impact all facets of homebuilding. More than just surface material, Ami McKay, President and Principal Designer at Pure Design, frames her home design journey with wisdom, insight and finding that golden thread.

Co-hosts Jennifer Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge firefighters dealing with spike in holiday calls
Next story
Ransomware group LockBit apologizes saying ‘partner’ was behind SickKids attack

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP are on the scene of a shooting in Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)
Shooting in Maple Ridge early Tuesday morning

The How Curious exhibit at the Maple Ridge Museum, which premiered in September, was one of the seven new temporary exhibits unveiled in 2022. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Museum puts out call for 2023 members

Mayor Dan Ruimy is looking for the perfect spot to hang a piece by Regan Lundgren, 10. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Students give art to hang in Maple Ridge mayor’s office

Delighted children get a present from Santa as Ukrainian newcomers to Maple Ridge hold a Christmas celebration. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge’s Ukrainian community gathers for Christmas