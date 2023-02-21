Co-host Jennifer-Lee Gunsen. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Prefab-ulous, panelized wall systems

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Extending the life of a traditional prefab Pan-Abode home with state-of-the-art factory-built panelized wall systems brings together 60 plus years of building science in one award-winning renovation.

Steve Kemp of Kemp Construction joins Mike and Jennifer-Lee on Measure Twice, Cut Once to explore whole-home renovations using state-of-the-art building science.

‘Panelized wall systems help to control the pricing and the time frame to build or renovate your home, saving you money. While the foundation is getting built, the walls are being built in a factory,’ says Kemp.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mounties intend to freeze for a reason
Next story
‘Helped me rejuvenate my soul:’ Inmates in Yellowknife learn trapping, outdoor skills

Just Posted

The Maple Ridge Secondary senior girls basketball team is headed to the provincials. (Jason Hampton/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Ramblers girls headed to provincials for first time in eight years

Volunteers are needed for the Grand Buddies Program. (Special to The News)
Seniors needed for children’s mentorship program in Maple Ridge

Luna is a huge fan of water, even the murky Fraser River. Maple Ridge outdoors enthusiasts Ron Paley and Port Coquitlam’s Chris Linkletter recently took an early morning stroll along the dikes south of the Pitt River Bridge. And, when the opportunity arose, Linkletter’s dog once again joyfully dove in and frolicked in the cold water. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Frolicking in the Fraser

RCMP, bylaws, and corrections officers are all expected to take a dip in the Alouette Lake on March 2, all in the name of raising money for Special Olympics. (Ridge Meadows RCMP)
Mounties intend to freeze for a reason