Kiff Mowatt. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Seeing Double, Duplex homes and lifestyle benefits

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Doubling down on a housing type not readily allowed in all Metro Vancouver municipalities has Kiff Mowat of Davenport Homes and his brother Cam seeing double. These brothers know first-hand how a duplex can provide an affordable approach to living in a ground-oriented home.

‘When building a duplex, multiply as much of the design and planning possible to realize efficiencies. Recognize you are not building a custom home and work to stay within the parameters to help maintain your budget,’ says Kiff Mowat.

Listen in as Jennifer-Lee and Mike from Measure Twice, Cut Once learn about the brothers’ journey from living in condos, to building a duplex with suites, to house four families.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

