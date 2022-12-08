John McKinley and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: What would you do as GM of the Vancouver Canucks?

NHL UPDATE: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf offer thoughts on surprise teams, top rookies

Black Press Media digital teamer and Vancouver Island Free Daily content editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf for our latest NHL Update.

Discussion includes possible moves for the Vancouver Canucks, surprise teams so far in the 2022-23 NHL season, top rookies, the winning culture for the Boston Bruins and more.

