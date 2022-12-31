Polar swimmers expected at Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge

A polar swim has been a New Year’s Day tradition at Alouette Lake. (The News files)

There is no formal arrangement or organization, but each year dozens of people start their new year off with a polar plunge into the icy waters of Alouette Lake in Golden Ears Provincial Park.

It’s a fresh start, of the kind that even saw man who took a polar dip in 2021 propose to his girlfriend.

“Fresh” can be a synonym for cold, and the local lake is definitely that. The average temperature of the Alouette reservoir during the winter months, according to B.C. Hydro, is five degrees Celsius.

Still, for about an hour starting at noon of Jan. 1, 2022, a steady stream of people, in about 10 small groups, arrived at the main beach. They carried blankets and warm clothes and a resolve to get a New Year’s Day reset.

Soon some would complain that they couldn’t feel their feet.

The same scene is expected to replay again this year, although there is no group organizing a formal event.

Ridge Meadows Outdoor Club is planning a hike, and there could be an impromptu polar swim, but director Alex Milner said the group no longer wants to take responsibility for the safety of members of the public out to shock their system. In the past, the club oversaw a polar swim that had about 200 people.

Now it’s a tradition maintained by a loose confederation of hearty souls.

The Canadian Red Cross recommends participants in a polar bear plunge to keep as warm as possible until right before they hit the water. It is also wise to have somebody nearby, who can lend a hand if anything goes wrong.

Dippers should not stay in the water longer than two minutes, and should have warms clothes to change into as soon as they get back on land.

Young children, the elderly and those with smaller body types, lower body weight and lower body-fat content are at an even higher risk for hypothermia. They are advised to get in, and get out.

Water shoes are also recommended, as the rocks can be slippery, even icy, and feet will lack feeling.