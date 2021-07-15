Police announce arrest related to Friday’s Maple Ridge standoff

A man is facing six charges including assault and assault with a weapon

Police have now announced charges in relation to last Friday’s incident. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

A man is facing multiple charges, including assault, related to Friday’s police standoff that closed Lougheed Highway.

At about 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, Ridge Meadows RCMP received a report of a man involved in an assault.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle when police arrived nearly hitting an officer with his vehicle.

“RCMP Air 1 was called to assist, however due to public safety and erratic driving RCMP Air 1 ceased following,” said RCMP Const. Julie Klaussner.

The next day came a report of the same man possibly being in the 22100 block of Lougheed Highway.

The Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT) was engaged as it was believed the suspect might be in possession of a firearm. The roads and surrounding area was closed as a precaution to ensure public safety for a period Friday afternoon. Police did not find the subject of their search inside the home.

Assault and dangerous driver from Friday's road closures has been arrested and charged. Read our release here;https://t.co/8YfVjjlB4q pic.twitter.com/5iYZoGoO8C — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) July 15, 2021

Some people took to social media to complain about the inconvenience of having a major roadway closed during a busy traffic time.

“We understand the inconvenience of roads being closed at rush hour is less than ideal, and we don’t make these decisions lightly” Klaussner said. “However, the safety of the public is the primary concern in these dynamic unfolding circumstances especially when a suspect may be in possession of a weapon.”

The wanted suspect was next spotted riding a bike downtown by an RCMP member on Tuesday and tried to again evade police but was not successful.

“He was arrested and taken into custody in the 22700 block of Gilley Avenue, where he was transported to cells and held for court,” Klaussner said.

Odiss Webb was charged with one count of committing an offence of assault, two counts of breach of release order, one count of fail to stop after accident, one count of assault with a weapon, and one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance.

He is remanded in custody until July 20.

.

RCMP