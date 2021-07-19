Police are searching for missing Maple Ridge man

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for missing man Virpan Kumar. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Virpan Kumar was last seen around at around 8 a.m.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are hoping the public can help locate a Maple Ridge man who went missing after a morning walk.

Virpan Kumar last talked to his wife on his cell phone at around 8 a.m. on Monday, July 19, during a walk at Maple Ridge Secondary School, at 21911 122 Ave..

However, Kumar never returned home and has not been heard from since.

Police say it is out of character for Kumar not to be in daily contact with his family. His son has attempted to contact his father on his cell phone there has been no answer. The last time he spoke with his father was Sunday night, July 18.

Maple Ridge Search and Rescue have been asked to assist in the search.

Kumar is 54-years-old and is described as South Asian with brown hair and brown eyes.

His last known clothing description is not known at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kumar are being asked to call the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

