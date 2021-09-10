Police arrest one in the Maple Ridge axe incident

A man holding an axe was seen hitting another individual a couple of times during the course of their argument. (Special to The News)

Much more to incidents than a “short 60 second clip on social media”, says RCMP

In response to social media uproar and a letter that appeared in The News around the axe-fight in Maple Ridge, Ridge Meadows RCMP has clarified that they made an arrest the same night as the incident.

“While deeply unsettling, there is much more to the before, during and after than what you may see in a short 60 second clip on social media. Police investigations consider a totality of information before recommending charges and this takes time,” said Const. Julie Klaussner.

On Sept. 6, a video of a man chasing through the 22200-block of Lougheed Highway surfaced. RCMP received multiple reports about a fight between two men through the area and reports further indicated that one of the individuals was chasing the other with an axe.

After the incident, RCMP said that “upon police attendance it was determined the fight was consensual between two men known to each other.” The police also indicated that both parties were uncooperative with them, and not interested in police or emergency health services assistance.

Following the news reports over the incident, the police response to it came under public scrutiny over social media, and a local even wrote a letter, angry that the police were not pursuing any charges.

In response to the flak, the RCMP issued a statement Friday clarifying that an axe was seized at the scene, and an investigation in the incident had led to an arrest the very same night.

“This is a very unsettling and dangerous incident which occurred in our community. We are aware this incident had a social media presence. We are also aware of a recently published letter regarding this incident in a local media news organization,” said Klaussner.

“At no time have police stated or communicated this investigation was concluded and one man was arrested subsequent to the initial incident.”

Ridge Meadows RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident.

“Police want to ensure the accuracy of an investigation to foster the best possible chance of a successful BC Prosecution Service in a court of law and it is important the public understands that police do not lay charges, rather they forward recommendations to counsel based on the evidence of the investigation,” said Klaussner.

