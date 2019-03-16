Police ask public’s help catching car thieves

Police have identified a rising number of car thefts and stolen vehicles being dumped in Pitt Meadows. (Contributed)

The Ridge Meadows RCMP are appealing to the public for witnesses to auto theft, and dumping of stolen vehicles in rural Pitt Meadows.

Police are also raising awareness of how to be proactive in combatting auto theft.

The local detachment’s crime analysis section has identified a recent trend in vehicle theft, as well as stolen automobiles being dumped in the Pitt Meadows area. Prime target vehicles are later model pick-up trucks.

Police are also asking the public to report any and all suspicious behaviour they see. This includes being aware of unfamiliar vehicles – cars which do not regularly park in your neighbourhood – and cars parked with broken windows.

“We suspect some of the rural geography of the community is appealing for thieves when abandoning a stolen vehicle,” said Cpl. Amanda Harnett.

“We are asking the public to report anything suspicious they see. Any tip, no matter how small it may seem, could be helpful. If you see something, say something.”

Police advise of the following tips:

• Do not leave valet keys in your car.

• Don’t leave your car running unattended, even in your driveway.

• Keep garage door openers in your purse or on your person. Thieves use these to gain access to your home.

• Get in the habit of clicking your key fob or locking car doors before going to bed to ensure your vehicle is secure.

• Use a steering wheel club anti-theft device.

Anyone with information about these auto thefts is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at solvecrime.ca. CrimeStoppers may pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.