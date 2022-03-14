Police asking ‘Have you seen this red van?’

Ridge Meadows RCMP would like witnesses to come forward

Police received suspicious reports involving this vehicle, and have been speaking with the owner. (Special to the News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are asking the public: “Have you seen this red van?”

Police identified the owner of a red van they deem suspicious, and are appealing to the public for witnesses to odd or suspicious behaviour.

On Sunday, March 13, at around 3:15 p.m., police received a report of a man in a red Dodge Caravan minivan, in the 22600 block area of 123rd Avenue, who was acting suspicious.

The van has been identified, and police are speaking with the registered owner.

No injuries or assault occurred in this incident, but police seek further witnesses, or people who had a suspicious interaction, said Staff Sgt. Michelle Luca.

An identifying feature of the van is a missing front hubcap on the passenger side.

Police are asking residents to check their video security systems. If they saw something or have any information, and have not already spoken with police, they are asked to call the Ridge Meadows RCMP non-emergency line at 604-463-6251 and refer to file number 22-4624.

maple ridgePitt Meadows