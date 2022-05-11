Police believe missing Abbotsford girl, 15, is with American man, 47

Police believe missing Abbotsford teen Tatyana Hill is in the company of American man Daniel Ames, 47.

Police believe that a missing 15-year-old Abbotsford girl could be in the company of a 47-year-old American man.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) issued a press release Wednesday morning (May 11), saying the disappearance of Tatyana Hill is “entirely out of character.”

The release states they believe Hill could be in the company of Daniel Ames, a U.S. citizen travelling within the Lower Mainland.

Ames is described as five-foot-five, 181 pounds, and with blue eyes and blonde hair.

No details have been released about the circumstances that have led investigators to believe that Hill could be with Ames.

Hill was last seen in the 32600 block of Rossland Place in Abbotsford at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 6. She is described as five-foot-one with long blond hair, blue eyes and braces.

Police are urging the public to immediately report any sightings of either Ames or Hill, or if they know their whereabouts, by calling 911.

Anyone information that would help investigators should be reported to the APD at 604-859-5225.



