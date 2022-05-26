Police briefly close Maple Ridge thoroughfare to investigate explosives call

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to a concern about explosives in a residence in Maple Ridge Thursday afternoon. (The News files)

Traffic was backed up briefly along a major stretch of road in Maple Ridge on Thursday after Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to a report of explosives in a residence.

Police were called to a house in the 23100 block of Dewdney Trunk Road at around 11:30 a.m. after a neighbourhood resident believed they found some old explosives.

More than six officers responded to the incident, at first, as they were not sure of the severity of the device, said Sgt. Kirby Adams with the Ridge Meadows detachment.

However, the Explosive Disposal Unit was called in and it was quickly determined that the device not explosive, but rather some old flares that did not pose a risk to the public, Sgt. Adams confirmed.

“Police took extra precautions to ensure that the safety of the community was taken care of,” he added.

A Lindsay Ann commented online that she believed the residence to be vacant.

Four other houses in the neighbourhood were contacted by police about the incident and those that were home were temporarily evacuated.

Vehicles in the area were detoured for around 15 or 20 minutes while police dealt with the situation.

“Whenever the public finds a package or an item that is suspicious and they don’t know what it is, it’s always prudent to call the police and we would be more than happy to come and check it out,” said Adams.

maple ridgeRCMP