Police, bylaws clear homeless activist camp at Maple Ridge City Hall

Homeless activists had their camp at city hall dispersed on Tuesday night. (Neil Corbett/The News)Homeless activists had their camp at city hall dispersed on Tuesday night. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Homeless activists clashed with police and bylaws officers at Maple Ridge city hall on Tuesday night.

Ivan Drury, a spokesperson for the activists, has been taken into police custody.

Their protest had started at 3 p.m. at Haney Nokai Park downtown, then moved to Memorial Peace Park. At approximately 9 p.m. they attempted to camp at city hall.

Chris Bossley, who was an advocate for the people living at the former Anita Place Tent City, and a supporter of the current group, said the protesters were looking for a place to camp, and chose the lawn at City Hall, beside the entrance facing Dewdney Trunk Road. They believed it was a legal place to stay for the night, she said.

Bossley said bylaws – Community Safety Officers – and Ridge Meadows RCMP moved in and removed the tents and camping gear, and she said Drury was arrested for obstruction.

There were also individuals who were heckling the homeless protesters, some wearing shirts saying “Our City, Our Choice,” who played some role in taking down the encampment.

There was a large presence of law enforcement, with about 20 RCMP and bylaws officers at the scene at 10 p.m. There were approximately 20-25 people who were with the Maple Ridge Resistance group of activists, and about an equal number of counter protesters.

Chad Cowles, who heads the team of Community Safety Officers, offered no comment, other than to say nobody was hurt.

The activists had packed up their gear, and said they were considering their next move.

More details as they become available.

